COTESFIELD — Louise Marie Wells entered her eternal rest on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul, after a full and abundant life of 92 years.
Celebration of life and the gift of eternal life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. Pastor Mark Middendorf will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Zion Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran’s Music Ministry. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Louise was the second child born to Arnold and Alma (Hellwege) Bredthauer in Mira Valley on May 31, 1927. Through St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mira Valley she was baptized and confirmed in her faith in Christ.
After attending Concordia High School in Seward, she married Leonard Wells. Their March 11th wedding in 1944 made her a war bride with their first child born while Leonard was serving overseas. After World War II, the couple settled east of Cotesfield, growing their family and farm. The couple welcomed five children, Diana, Gaylen, Garry, Karen and Mark. Their home was a welcome place for friends and family where Louise always had something baked and ready for visitors.
Some of her favorite memories included the years skiing with her family in Colorado, the many trips around the country with the “Birthday Girls,” traveling overseas to visit Garry, Kaye and family as they served in the Air Force and a bucket list trip to the Holy Land and her crawl inside a pyramid in Cairo, Egypt.
Louise was an active member of the Scotia Legion Auxiliary, Zion Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Ladies Aid, the Scotia Women’s Club. She taught numerous children about the love of Jesus through Zion Lutheran’s Sunday School classes or Wednesday Family Nights.
Her hobbies included horses, skiing, travel, golfing, baking, and her lifetime passion of caring for her lawn, bushes and flowers. Her final trip around the lawn on her riding mower was the summer of 2018.
Louise loved her ever expanding family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of whom experienced hiking through the hills, riding horses, and learning to drive the lawn mower, golf cart, or pick-up! Her house was their second home and dinner could be on the table in no time.
Louise is survived by one sister-in-law, Lois (Hansen) Wells; two children, Garry and Kaye (Armstrong) Wells and Don and Karen (Wells) Reynolds, all of Cotesfield; six grandchildren, Bob and Jennifer (Hunter) Morgan, John and Jill (Jokerst) Hunter, Nathan and Joanne (Dugan) Wells, Aaron and Summer (Monroe) Wells, Adam and Sara (Wells) Waggoner, and Mark and Payton (Roby) Reynolds; 12 great-grandchildren, Joshua Morgan, Amanda Morgan, Nate Wells, Blake Wells, Beau Wells, Bree Wells, Ariel Wells, Evynne Wells, August Waggoner, Henry Waggoner, Walt Waggoner, and Paisley Reynolds; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Norma (Bredthauer) Fox; a brother, Arvin Bredthauer; three children, Diana (Wells) Hunter, Gaylen Wells and Mark Wells; and her husband, of 41 years, Leonard Dale Wells.