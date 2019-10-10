Louise Morrison-Wood, 82, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at First-Faith United Methodist Church. The Rev. Dr. Trudy Anderson will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Louise was born on May 27, 1937, to Earl and Zelma (Montgomery) Holder, on the family farm in Cairo. She grew up in both Cairo and Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1955.
On Jan. 11, 1959, she was united in marriage to Jim Morrison. From this union, two children were born, Jeff and Stacia. Later on, in May of 1998, Louise married Vernon Wood.
Louise spent 25 years working at Super Sweet before moving to Red Lobster for 18+ years. She was a member of First-Faith United Methodist.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jeff (Maria) Morrison and Stacia Morrison; grandchildren, Shantel (DJ), Tyrene (Christian), Trey, Tiffiny, Drew, Alli, Sabrina, Kyle and Jama; sisters-in-law, Mary Holder, Pat Holder and Dora (Rick) Johnson; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Louise was preceded in death by both husbands; her parents; and her siblings, Gene Holder, Wilner Holder, Marilyn Brooks and James Holder.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
