WOLBACH — Louise McIntyre, 88, of Wolbach died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Brookefield Park Skilled Nursing in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolbach.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church of Wolbach or the Wolbach Cemetery Association.

Service information

Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Center & Kearney Streets
Wolbach, NE 68882
