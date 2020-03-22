ST. PAUL — Louise E. Davison, 93, of St. Paul, formerly of Palmer, passed away peacefully at Matelyn Retirement Community in St. Paul on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
In accordance with new guidelines, a private family graveside service will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. A celebration of Louise’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Louise was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Palmer to George Verplank and Ella Freeland. She grew up in Palmer and graduated from Palmer High School.
She was united in marriage to Carl Davison Jr. in Palmer on Sept. 16, 1947. The couple lived in Palmer for the rest of their lives where they raised their six children and a foster daughter. Louise was involved for more than 50 years in the selling and distribution of Stanley Home Products, where she met and retained many friends over those years. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Palmer, the Willing Workers Group of the Church, the Legion Auxiliary of the Burton Beyer Post, and Modern Moms in Palmer.
Louise enjoyed visiting with her family, extended and close. She was always making an extra effort to attend reunions, weddings and funerals while she was able.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children and their spouses, Susan Herzig of Independence, Mo., Bonnie Beed and Larry Bredthuer of Grand Island, Rick and Vicki Davison of Grand Island, Audrey and Chuck Raynor of Hawthorne, Fla., Ann Vanosdall of Las Vegas, Nev., and Barry and Laura Davison of Grand Island; a foster daughter and her husband, Cheryl and Ed Howard of Auburndale, Fla.; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Kolar of Wolbach and Barbara Meyer of Central City, two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Verplank of Sidney and Vida Mae Verplank of Kearney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; three sons-in-law, Carl Beed, Dennis Vanosdall and Gary Hameloth; two brothers, Allen and Lee Verplank; and a sister, Lida Friedrichsen.