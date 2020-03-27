CAIRO — Louis E. “Gene” Demaray Jr., 74, of Cairo passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Wedgewood Care Center.
Services will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Gene was born March 26, 1945, in Bartlett to Louis Sr. and Gladys (Moore) Demaray. He was raised and received his education in the Bartlett area, graduating in 1966.
In 1976, Gene was united in marriage to Marilyn Woeppel. Following their marriage, they lived in Battle Creek and moved to Grand Island in 1980. One child was blessed into this union. Gene enjoyed playing scratch tickets. He decided to spend his golden years residing in Cairo and moved there five years ago.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Tim (Timika) Demaray; three grandchildren, Zoie, Kehannah, Hadlee; and a sister, Joyce.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sisters and a brother.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.