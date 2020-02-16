AURORA — LouAnn DeBoer, 88, of Aurora passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Presbyterian United Church of Christ in Aurora. The Rev. Penny Schulz will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the church. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
LouAnn Marie DeBoer, the daughter of William and Alma (Nielsen) DeBoer, was born in Aurora on Sept. 20, 1931, and passed away in Grand Island on Feb. 15, 2020, at the age of 88.
LouAnn grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School in 1949. She worked at the J.C. Penney store in Aurora. LouAnn also worked at Farmer’s State Bank and the Hamilton County treasurer’s office as a bookkeeper and secretary.
LouAnn was a member of the Presbyterian United Church of Christ. She enjoyed bridge club, playing golf and cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers at all home games and tried to make some of their away games. LouAnn enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii and many other places in the United States. She always looked forward to their monthly cousin dinners, where she kept up with all her family members. LouAnn was a gracious host who opened her home to her many friends that would come and stay with her over the years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her several cousins, other family members and the many, many friends she made, especially her dear friends, John and Virginia Boyden and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents.