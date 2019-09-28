Lorraine Emma Ocampo, 104, of Grand Island passed away Sept. 26, 2019, at Tiffany Square Care Center.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Lorraine was born in Grand Island on May 13, 1915, to Wilhelm F. and Emma (Ritter) Gulzow. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island High School in 1935. On July 10, 1935, Lorraine was united in marriage to Rudolph Ocampo in Sidney. They lived for many years in Newark, N.J., where Rudy was a designer and caster of fine jewelry.
They retired to Grand Island. Rudy passed away in 1980.
Lorraine was truly interested in people and loved to visit with everyone she met. She had a passion for music and dancing which she enjoyed throughout her life.
She is survived by nieces and nephews and their families.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Wilhelm and Emma; her husband, Rudy; brothers, Frederick, Lawrence, Lloyd, Arthur “Pooch,” Howard, Harold, Wilhelm “Bill”; sisters, Marie Hougen, Doris Gulzow, Henrietta Windolph, Marguerite Liporada; and several nieces.