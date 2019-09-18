Lorna Rader, 61

DANNEBROG — Lorna Sue Rader, 61, of Dannebrog met her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the First Baptist Church in Dannebrog. A memorial service will follow at 7 at the church. Pastor Pat Moore will be officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Lorna was the third child of Alvin and Bonnie Rogers Rader, born on July 22, 1958, in Lincoln. She moved to different cities while growing up. She graduated from Palmer High School in 1978, while living with Ron and Nelva McNeff. After graduation, Lorna moved back to the Lincoln area, where she worked with her father in his lumber company.
In 1995, Lorna opened a day care she ran for several years. Lorna went to Southeast Community College in Lincoln where she got an associate degree in automotive technology. She worked for Speer Auto for six years as a mechanic and bed liner sprayer.
Due to a back injury, Lorna went back to school and received a diploma in office technology in 2007 from Hamilton College in Lincoln. In 2008, she received a degree in office management from Kaplan University.
In the fall of 2008, Lorna moved to the Cairo area to take care of her father. She started attending the First Baptist Church in Dannebrog, where she enjoyed her weekly ladies Bible study at the Manor. She also enjoyed helping with different events at the church.
Lorna loved gardening and watching birds. She enjoyed going fishing and going to garage sales with her daughter. Lorna was also very good with puzzles. She could often be found putting puzzles together with friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Jennifer; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Susan and Lee Lehman, Mary and Dave Mackey, Debbie and Ed Stephenson, and Linda Cogley; two brothers, Jimmy and George; nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and numerous great friends in the Dannebrog area.
Lorna was preceded into heaven by her parents.