Loraine A. Liess, 78, of Grand Island died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at home, with her family by her side.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Celebration of Life for Loraine will be at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Loraine was born on April 27, 1941, in Scotia to Ambrose and Mabel (Layher) Winfrey. She grew up on a farm near Greeley. She attended Greeley School until the 11th grade before going to Grand Island Senior High, graduating with the Class of 1959.
She was united in marriage to Joseph F. Liess on Sept. 2, 1959, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. After that the couple lived in Wood River and Grand Island. She worked at the Lutheran Hospital, Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant, Park Place Nursing Home, and St. Francis Skilled Care for 18 years before her retirement in 2013.
Loraine was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening and going to auctions.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph Liess; children, Mark Liess and Cathy (Nick) Dubois, both of Grand Island; grandchildren, Aaron (Laura) Liess, Kevin (Chelsey) Liess, Paige (Blake) Saltzgaber, Nathan Dubois, Rochelle (William) Henry, Joe Dubois and Megan Dubois; 11 great-grandchildren; and her brother-in-law, Jim Kinney.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose and Mabel Winfrey; siblings, Leland Winfrey, Lavonne Kinney and Betty Winfrey; infant brother; daughter-in-law, Mary Liess; and a great-grandson, Caleb Liess.
