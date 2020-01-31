JOHNSON LAKE — Lonnie D. Hawthorne, 85, of Johnson Lake passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Broken Bow.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington, with Pastor Rex Adams officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. in the Grand Island City Cemetery at Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in Lexington. Memorials are designated to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.