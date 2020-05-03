COTESFIELD — Lois I. Wells, 92, of Cotesfield died Friday, May 1, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia, with the Rev. Mark Middendorf officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Scotia.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Lois was born June 10, 1927, near Ord, the daughter of William and Ethel Ione (Wagner) Hansen. She attended grade school at Vinton School District on Highway 58 south of Ord. She graduated from Ord High School in 1943 at the age of 15.
Lois was united in marriage to Lester E. Wells on June 10, 1945, at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. At that time, she moved to a farm near Cotesfield, where she and Lester raised their four children: Errol Allen, Jolene Kay, Kimberlee Sue and Kirk Duane. She lived on the farm for 66 years. She moved to Matelyn Retirement Community in St. Paul in 2011, and then to Brookefield Park in 2015.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Scotia and its Ladies Aid, Loup Valley China Painters and the Cedar Valley Art Guild. When her children were growing up, she also taught Sunday school and Bible school.
Lois enjoyed her flower garden; irises were her favorite. China painting, oil painting, ceramics, bowling, bird watching and music were some of her favorite pastimes.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Errol and Marilyn Wells of Elba; daughter and son-in-law, Jolene “Jody” and Victor Padron of Omaha; six grandchildren, Kent and Jeanine Wells of Grand Island, Justin and Cami Wells of St. Paul, Jay and Amy Wells of Cotesfield, Bethany Padron of Athens, Ohio, Cameron Padron of Omaha and Wesley Padron of Omaha; and seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Stacy, Jacob, Samuel, Jillian, Garrett and Caden Wells.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester E. Wells, on Feb. 17, 2000; daughter, Kimberlee Wells; son, Kirk Wells; and three sisters, Lucille Fenton, Doris Steinbarger and Shirley Walker.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church of Scotia or to the fire department or rescue squad of your choice.
