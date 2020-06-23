Lois J. Redman, 88, of Grand Island, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.
Lois’ wishes were to be cremated. The family will celebrate Lois’s life with services at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Steven Peeler will officiate. Inurnment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and you are asked to wear a mask.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Curran Funeral Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.