Lois Redman, 88

Lois J. Redman, 88, of Grand Island, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.
Lois’ wishes were to be cremated. The family will celebrate her life with services at 10 a.m. Thursday at Curran Funeral Chapel. The service will be live-streamed on the Curran Funeral Chapel Facebook page. The Rev. Steven Peeler will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Curran Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and you are asked to wear a mask.
Memorials are suggested to Messiah Lutheran Church. You are encouraged to sign Lois’ guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under her obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Lois was born April 16, 1932, at Grand Island to William and Ella (Horst) Hongsermeier. She received her education at District 28 and Grand Island Senior High School, graduating in 1949. After graduation she was employed in the office of Hesteds Store until gaining employment at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant in 1951, in the telephone office, until 1953.
She married LeRoy Redman Jr. on April 5, 1953, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island. After raising their family of five children, she went back to work for the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant as a telephone operator in 1967, and worked until 1972. She then was employed by First National Bank in Grand Island from 1972 through 1986, at which time she went to work for Home Federal Savings and Loan Association, retiring in July 1997. In 2002, she worked part time at United Nebraska Bank in the Real Estate Loan Department for a short time.
She was baptized May 29, 1932, and confirmed in 1946 at Messiah Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. Lois was a member of the Messiah Women and held many of the offices for that organization. She was also a member of The Church Council and served on various committees of the church. Lois was given a lifetime membership in the Nebraska PTA, was a co-leader for a Brownie Troop of the Howard School, and held the position of Neighborhood Chairman for the Girl Scouts.
LeRoy died March 7, 2013.
She enjoyed the holiday gatherings, being with her family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending the various activities of all when possible.
Survivors of the immediate family include three daughters and two sons-in-law, Connie and Don Bennett of Kansas City, Mo., Mary Ann Redman of Grand Island and Colleen and Stuart Girard of Castle Rock, Colo.; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael and Jennifer Redman of Grand Island and Matthew Redman of Kearney; and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hongsermeier and Carole Hongsermeier, both of Grand Island. Others left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Casey and Amanda Stine, Jessica and Mike Mauldin, Jamie and Gable Baldwin, Sarah and Nathan LaBrie, Dylan and Kayleigh Redman, Joshua, Jacob and Maggie Redman, Cameron, Colin, and Kendall Girard; two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Addison; stepgrandchildren, Craig and Gabriella Bennett, Anthony and Laura Bennett, Zachary Bennet; and nine stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LeRoy; an infant brother; three brothers, Roger, Earle and Dale Hongsermeier; a sister, Carol Horsford; a brother-in-law, Jim Horsford; a sister-in-law, Delores Hongsermeier; a daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Redman; and an infant great-grandson, Wade Redman.