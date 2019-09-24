SHELTON — Lois M. Real, 88, of Shelton passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sept. 23, 2019.
A Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton, followed by the memorial service at 10:30 with the Rev. Jorge Canela officiating. Inurnment will be in the Shelton Cemetery following a lunch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton.
Lois was born in Gibbon on March 24, 1931, to Joseph and Leona (Tangerman) Hirsch. She was raised and attended school in Wood River. Lois was united in marriage to Melvin Real on April 10, 1951. The couple made their home in Shelton where Lois was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for nearly 32 years. The last 24 years, she served as Shelton’s postmaster.
Survivors include daughters, Sharon Guterriez and Beverly Shuken; brother, Bernard Hirsch; sister, Elaine Nelson; five grandchildren, Kristen Wheeler, Ryan Shuken, Andrew Guterriez, Jaisa Guterriez and Jake Gutierrez; and two great-grandchildren.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and son-in-law, Jay Shuken.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com