ST. PAUL — Lois “Louie” L. (Cunningham) Berggren, 95, of St Paul passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Brookefield Park in St. Paul, surrounded by her family.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Interment will be at the Fairdale Sunrise Cemetery in rural Howard County. The Rev. Dr. Russ Anderson will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
More details will follow.