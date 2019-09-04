Lois Lamb, 70

SPENCER — Lois Kaczor Lamb, 70, of Spencer, formerly of Grand Island, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Butte Healthcare Center in Butte.
Funeral services for Lois was held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Lois Jeanne (Kaczor) Lamb was born on April 20, 1949, to Alfred and Adeline (Ring) Kaczor, the third eldest of six children. She was baptized and later confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. Lois grew up on the Alfred Kaczor farm north of Spencer, and attended school at the country school located on the corner of the farm’s property. She later attended high school in Spencer, graduating in 1967. Lois had one son, Eric Kaczor. In 1981, she married Ardean Lamb and was married to him until his death in 2001.
Lois spent most of her adult life in Grand Island, working as an office manager at several lumberyards. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. When the tornadoes tore through Grand Island in 1980, the roof was taken off her home while they took cover in the bathroom. After Ardean’s passing she lived in Lincoln, Spencer, O’Neill, and finally Butte, spending her last years at the Butte Heathcare Center.
Recently, Lois was able to attend both her 50th class reunion in 2017, and the Ring family reunion in 2018 which she very much enjoyed. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren, William and Adalynn. Lois also enjoyed playing cards.
She is survived by her son, Eric and wife Christal of Garland; grandchildren, William and Adalynn Kaczor; brother, Jerry Kaczor of Spencer; sister, Lori Kaczor of O’Neill; nieces, Tonya Eddy of Spencer, Tessa Kaczor and children Holden and Veda of Boulder, Colo; nephew, John Kaczor of Spencer; and several aunts and many cousins.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Ardean Lamb; parents, Alfred and Adeline; eldest sister, Audrey Eddy; and two brothers, Duane Kaczor and John Kaczor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family or to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer.