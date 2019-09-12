SCOTIA — Lois E. Hansen, 68, of Scotia died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family, after fighting an extended battle with cancer.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Scotia. Pastor Bonnie Brock will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the United Methodist Church in Scotia. A private burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia. Memorials are suggested to the Scotia Library. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Lois was born on July 2, 1951, in Cedar Rapids to Lloyd and Phyllis (Byerly) Vanosdall. She attended District 29 N., Greeley Public and North Loup-Scotia schools, graduating in 1969. She attended the University of Nebraska–Lincoln following high school. She met Galen Hansen at her junior prom and the couple got engaged on Dec. 5, 1969. They were united in marriage on March 29, 1970, in Greeley.
The couple moved to the Hansen farm when Galen got out of the service in 1970. In 1973, they welcomed their first son, Troy. Their only daughter, Tisha, was born in 1976, and an extra blessing, their second son, Kurt, was born in 1988. Lois was a loving mother and homemaker. She always dreamed of being a mom and she took great joy in raising her children and teaching them about her faith and love for Jesus.
Lois loved working outside in her yard and garden. She created a beautiful flower garden in memory of her son, Troy, who passed away in 2011. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family, especially her six grandchildren. Lois would ask her grandchildren, “Where does Nana keep you when I can’t see you?” They answered, “In your heart.” Nana asked, “Where can you keep Nana when you can’t see me?” They responded, “In my heart!”
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Galen Hansen of Scotia; mother, Phyllis Vanosdall of St. Paul; daughter-in-law, Becky Hansen of LaVista; daughter and son-in-law, Tisha and Nick Krajicek of Litchfield Park, Ariz.; son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Sarah Hansen of Scotia; and grandchildren, Julia and Cade Hansen, Aubrey and Addison Krajicek, Wyatt and Jayde Hansen.
Lois was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Vanosdall; brother, Ron Vanosdall; and son, Troy Hansen.
Even though Lois fought cancer for many years, she said she wouldn’t change anything because it strengthened her faith in God. Even at the end, she stayed positive and focused on her relationship with the Lord. She said that it wasn’t about her and her only wish was that her life point others toward Jesus.