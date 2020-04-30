AURORA — Lois Ann (Yost) Kreutz of Aurora passed away on April 28, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora at age 90.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, private family interment will be at the Harvard Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials will be used to establish a scholarship in memory of her daughter, Patricia Ann Kreutz. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Lois Ann was born Aug. 19, 1929, on a farm near Harvard to William J. and Anna Elizabeth (Brehm) Yost, the sixth of seven children.
Lois Ann received her primary education in Harvard, and graduated from Harvard High School as valedictorian and senior class president in 1947. While a junior, she was selected to attend Cornhusker Girls State and was active in vocal music and band throughout high school. She also graduated from the National Business Institute in Lincoln and was employed as a secretary at O’Shea Rogers Motor Company and later as a medical secretary at the Veterans Hospital in Lincoln.
On Dec. 4, 1949, she was united in marriage to Richard (Dick) Kreutz at the United Methodist Church in Harvard. They made their home on a farm near Phillips, where Dick was engaged in farming. Lois Ann was then employed at the Bureau of Reclamation and later as a medical secretary at the new Veterans Hospital in Grand Island.
Dick and Lois were avid Husker fans, and Lois continued to be a loyal supporter of all Husker sports.
To this union, a daughter, Patricia Ann, was born. She was their pride and joy, and only 13 years old when she passed away Jan. 23, 1966. Richard passed away Dec. 21, 2002. Dick and Lois were married for 53 years.
Lois Ann was a faithful member of the Methodist Church all her life, singing in choir as a teenager at Harvard, directing youth choir at Phillips, and serving as organist there for many years. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 50+ years, serving as organist locally and also as Grand Organist in Nebraska from 1987 to 1988. She had been a volunteer at the Hospital Thrift Shop in Aurora and served on the Election Board for many years.
Lois loved her family, and was very close to nieces and nephews and the Groelz family, who were a help and comfort to her, especially in recent years. Ben, Andrea, and Carter Groelz moved to Aurora shortly after Lois did, and they added two more children to their family: Tyson and Sophie. It was a blessing for Lois to enjoy the children and to know Ben and Andrea were always there if she needed anything.
Survivors include sister-in-law, Norma Kreutz, of Grand Island; and 12 nieces and nephews, Bob (Carolyn) Yost of Carmel, Ind., Nancy (Dennis) Thorell of Lexington, Tom (Janie) Simmons and Susan Simmons Harkins of Scottsdale, Ariz., Dean (Adrienne) Yost of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Ginger Yost Hiatt of Grand Junction, Colo., Tim (Sharon) Yost of Harvard, Beth (Yost) Borst, David (Dana) Yost, Steven Yost, and Michael Yost of Cleveland, Tenn., and Judy (Chuck) Thompson of North Platte. Also surviving are many great-nieces and nephews, plus other relatives and special friends, Ned and Brenda Groelz of Utah and their family, Ben and Andrea, Carter, Tyson, and Sophie Groelz of Aurora, Jon and Dawn, Luhi and Mahana Groelz of Hawaii, and Annie and Matt Simons of Iowa.
Preceding Lois Ann in death were her parents, Anna (Brehm) and William J. Yost, of Harvard; four brothers and their wives, Carl (Helen) Yost of San Antonio, Texas, Glenn (Darlene) Yost of Hot Springs Village, Ark., Bill (Delores) Yost of Harvard, Gene (Barbara) Yost of Cleveland, Tenn.; two sisters, Violet Yost Odom of Illinois and Erma (Tom) Simmons of Scottsdale, Ariz.; one niece and her husband, Judy (Gary) Crabtree, of Littleton, Colo.; one nephew, Jerry Simmons, of Park Forest, Ill.; and her in-laws, Arnold and Anne Kreutz of Phillips, and Max and Rhoda Kreutz of Aurora.