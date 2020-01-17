NORTH PLATTE — Loel L. “Lufty” Luft, 76, of North Platte, formerly of Grand Island, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. You are welcome to sign Loel’s guest book at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary.
Loel was born March 18, 1943, in Grand Island. He was the son of Raymond J. and Mabel L. (Thesenvitz) Luft.
Loel grew up in Grand Island. He attended District 23 country school, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1962. He served in the Army National Guard from Feb. 27, 1964, to Feb. 26, 1970. He married Sandra Grossart on Aug. 22, 1964, in Grand Island. Loel worked at the sugar beet factory, farmed and raised cattle with his father, Ray. He also raised and fed cattle in Stuart. Loel owned and operated Luft Trucking, hauling dirt in the area. He retired in 2006 when he moved to North Platte.
Lufty relished classic cars. He enjoyed sharing his love for cooking and grilling with family and friends. He spent many hours hunting on the farm, and he enjoyed horses and driving his mule team. He was good-hearted, a loyal friend, and will be remembered for his sense of humor, but most importantly he loved his daughters and families.
Survivors of his immediate family include his children and their spouses, Lori and Dr. Greg Sextro of Grand Island and their children, Tyler, Kyle and Dylan; and Kelli and Joe Bauer of Overland Park, Kan., and their children, Alec and Cole. He is also survived by a brother, Melra Luft of North Platte; two sisters, Nadine Iversen of Grand Island and Delyce Knuth of Grand Island; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Loel was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Larry Iversen.