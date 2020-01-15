NORTH PLATTE — Loel L. “Lufty” Luft, 76, of North Platte, formerly of Grand Island, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. You are welcome to sign Loel’s guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary.
Curran Funeral is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
To plant a tree in memory of Loel Luft as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.