Lloyd Irwin Tucker, 78, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Cremation was chosen and there are no services planned. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family. At this time the family would like to thank Drs. Michael Donner, Isaac Berg and Gregory Alberts for their care of Lloyd, and also the nurses for their wonderful care at Lakeview Care Center and CHI Health St. Francis.
Lloyd was born March 10, 1942, in Denver, Colo., to Lloyd L and Evelyn (Patton) Tucker. He grew up in Fairmont. Lloyd drove a truck with Dahlsten Truck Line before having his own truck and hauling for Pioneer Seed Co.
Lloyd enjoyed camping and fishing with his wife of 52 years, Jackie. He also enjoyed the time spent with their son, Paul, of Connecticut.
Survivors include Lloyd’s wife, Jackie; son, Paul; and sisters, Joyce Otoupal, Shirley Jones and Judy Baumer.
