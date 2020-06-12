TUCSON, Ariz. — Lloyd Albert Tetschner Jr., 77, passed away unexpectedly to his heavenly home, April 28, 2020, at Sapphire Estates in Tucson, Ariz.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service is undecided at this time.
Lloyd, the son of Lloyd Albert Tetschner and Lucina Doris (Moore) Tetschner, was born near Burwell on Aug. 1, 1942. He attended Willow Springs country grade school and Burwell High School.
Lloyd ‘s employment in the Burwell area included: Ray Haun’s Butcher Shop, McMullen’s IGA, a Gillette milk truck route and custodian for Burwell Memorial Hospital and Burwell Jr./Sr. High School. Employment opportunities outside of Burwell included custodial work at high schools in Tucson, Ariz., and Grand Island.
Lloyd and Sharon Linstrom were married in Saugus, Calif., on June 24, 1966. Their son, Stacy, and adopted daughter, Laura, were Lloyd’s pride and joy.
Lloyd loved gardening, woodworking, hunting and fishing, TV shows “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza,” and his family and friends. No one was ever a stranger to Lloyd, who loved to strike up a conversation with anyone.
On Oct. 4, 1987, Lloyd married Connie Hamman in Tucson. Connie’s son, Brian, was welcomed into their home. Later the family grew to include Ashleigh and Savanna, foster children who Lloyd and Connie would eventually adopt and love as their own.
Lloyd attended the United Methodist Church and Christian Community Church in Burwell. He was baptized in Burwell and later baptized with his wife, Connie, at the Tuscon Midvale Park Seventh-day Adventist Church in Tucson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie of Tucson; children, Stacy and Michelle Tetschner of Tampa, Fla., Laura Tetschner of Tucson, Ashleigh Brooks Tetschner and Cody Brandt of Grand Island and Savanna Tetschner and Brady Gonzales of Grand Island and Brian’s, wife Mariana Hamman of Anne Arbor, Mich. Grandchildren include Stephen, Mitchell and Raymond Tetschner, Aubrey Brooks, Mason Brandt and Isabella Gonzales.
Lloyd’s siblings and stepsiblings who mourn his death include Glenn and Sherry Tetschner of Bartlett, Linda and Jerry Williams of Denver, Colo., Bob Wright of Antonio, Texas, and Perry and Charlene Wright of Eaton, Colo.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Joann Tetschner; stepson, Brian Hamman; and stepsister, Sandra Picl.
Lloyd will be deeply missed by his family and friends.