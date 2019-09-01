Lloyd Lavern Miller, 82, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
To honor Lloyd’s wishes, cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
More details will follow.
