Lloyd Miller, 82

Lloyd Lavern Miller, 82, of Grand Island passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
To honor Lloyd’s wishes, cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Lloyd was born Feb. 18, 1937, at Loup City, the son of Harry and Helen (Obermiller) Miller. He grew up in Loup City, graduating with the Class of 1955.
On May 9, 1959, Lloyd was united in marriage to Elaine Piontkowski. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Lloyd was employed at Rainbow Bakery and then worked for New Holland for 27 years. He retired from New Holland as a production control coordinator.
Lloyd was a member of the Saddle Club. He enjoyed Husker Harvest Days and the machinery, new and old. He had a special love of horses. In his extra time, he liked woodworking and reading.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Elaine; his children, Christy (Charley) Miller of Lincoln and Corey Miller of Moore, Okla.; grandson, Shane Miller of Choctaw, Okla.; sister, Carol (Roger) Mueller of Grand Island; dear friend, Roger Poppert of Grand Island; and his faithful four-legged buddy, Bo.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lois Youngland.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
