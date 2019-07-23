RAVENNA — Lloyd ‘Ed’ Melton, 80, of Ravenna died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Center in Ravenna.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26 at the Congregational Church in Ravenna. The Rev. Jeff Zinnel will officiate. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is assisting the family.
Ed was born to Lloyd and Bess Melton on May 20, 1939, on the farm just west of Ravenna. After graduating from Ravenna High School in 1957, Ed attended and graduated from Doane College with a degree in business. Ed then served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Europe.
On Jan. 17, 1971, Ed was united in marriage to Jeanene Rathjen in Ravenna. Ed and Jeanene made their home on the farm west of Ravenna, and had two children, Charles and Kathryn.
Ed worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 35 years, the last several of those as the “post man” for the city of Ravenna.
In his spare time Ed loved to garden, growing a variety of vegetables. He would many times plant way more than the family could use, which led him to give away a good portion of his harvest.
Another of Ed’s delights in his later years were his grandchildren. He loved to spend time with them and watch them participate in a variety of activities. He also had the blessing of knowing that he would have a fourth grandchild later this year.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanene; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Andre Melton; a daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Darby Ellestad; his grandchildren, Gabriel, Elizabeth, Emma and “baby sister Ellestad”; and a sister, Lois Bynum of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Zinnel.
Memorials will be designated at a later date.