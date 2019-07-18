CHADRON — Linda M. Van Horn, 66, succumbed to brain cancer on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Celebration of Life ceremony will be at 2 p.m. on July 27 at Chadron State Park Community Center. Snacks and drinks provided; family and friends welcome.
Linda was born March 23, 1953, in Grand Island. She graduated from Grand Island High School in 1971 and married Mark Van Horn on Aug. 7, 1971. Linda met Mark while they both were employed by a Kings Food Host restaurant. They later moved to Lincoln, Norfolk and North Platte while working for Kings, a restaurant they eventually owned, in North Platte.
Linda and family were avid tennis players and instructors best exemplified when she and Mark won the Nebraska State Mixed Doubles tournament in 1980, while she was expecting their second son. They moved to Lincoln, where Mark began a 24-year career with the Nebraska State Patrol and Linda performed clerical services for a local hospital.
In 2000, they settled in Chadron, where Linda worked for the Home Health Hospice at the hospital. She also worked as an agent for Great Lakes Airlines in Chadron and was last employed by the State of Nebraska at Chadron State Park as the office manager. In December 2015, she was diagnosed with stage IV glioblastoma, which she fought with much courage and grace.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Mark, are sons, Chad and Trent; sister, Karen Black; brother, Gary Juett; brother-in-law, Carl Black; sister-in-law, Charlee Juett; daughter-in-law, Vanessa; and granddaughters, Ashlyn, Madison and Lily Van Horn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Inez Juett.