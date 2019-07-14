Linda Rasmussen, 64

ELBA — Linda Marie Rasmussen, 64, of Elba, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Fullerton Care Center in Fullerton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elba. Interment will be in the Cotesfield Cemetery. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and Richard Piontkowski will preside.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
Linda was born on Dec. 10, 1954, to Robert and Nila (Yax) Rasmussen in Ord. She graduated from Elba High School in 1973. Linda’s education was long and extensive with her commitment to special education for more than 41 years. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Wayne State College and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Kearney State College. She completed her education with a Master’s Degree from her alma mater, Wayne State College.
Linda had a genuine love for all her nieces and nephews. She was known for the angel food cakes she brought to every occasion. She loved shopping at the Dollar General store. She was a collector of Vincent Van Gogh prints and Maud Humphrey figurines. She also loved her cats and was a Garth Brooks fan.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Michele Rasmussen of Cotesfield; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and Kevin Bredthauer of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Kay and Chris Philpott of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., and Kim and Mark Oliva of Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Nila Rasmussen; an infant brother, Terry Rasmussen; and her fiancé, Vern Graham.
Memorials are suggested to Elba Community Club.