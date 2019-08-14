Linda Posey, 77

Linda Clare (Beebe) Posey, 77, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Edgewood Vista of Grand Island.
Linda was born May 6, 1942, in Carmel, Calif., the daughter of Norman “Mike” and Elenora (Hansen) Bebee. She grew up and received her education in California, receiving a BA in art.
Her friends, Carole, Karen and Heather, were true for more than six decades. They describe her as “brilliant,” “interesting” and “beautiful.” Open and friendly, she made many friends.
Born and raised in California after her parents moved there from Grand Island, perhaps deep roots called her back to live here after her parents were gone. She loved art and saw beauty everywhere always wishing she could photograph it, paint it, or somehow capture it. She was active in the art club and was married in the Prairie Winds art gallery to Gerald Posey.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Gerald Posey of Grand Island; and a few wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Gerald would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Edgewood Vista for their care and friendship and also to the many friends that welcomed her to Grand Island.
