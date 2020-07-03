Linda Ellen Mars, 74, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Linda gifted her body to science as a legacy of hope for the future and the future of mankind. Her family will gather to have a celebration of her life at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Linda was born on Oct. 22, 1945, in Grand Island to Paul and Lillie (Sautter) Hermsmeyer. She grew up in Grand Island, attending Grand Island Senior High. On Nov. 15, 1964, Linda married Robert L. Mars, and three children were born to this union. They were divorced in 1978.
Linda became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in 1965, and sang with the choir for 30 years. She also enjoyed singing with the Interfaith Choir for eight years and performed some solos. Linda taught pre-kindergarten Sunday school for 25 years. She loved her Lord, Christ Jesus and tried to follow Him.
Over the years, Linda was employed with Liberty Cleaners in Grand Island, Monfort Inc., Home Care & Companions and Leon Plastics. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and crafts.
She is survived by her children, Anna Hundstad of Broken Bow, Daniel Mars of Grand Island and Orma Mars of Columbus; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Dale (Jane) Hermsmeyer, of Lincoln; and sisters, Lela Hermsmeyer and Orma Grasso, both of Alda.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gary Hermsmeyer; and a brother-in-law, Ted Grasso.
