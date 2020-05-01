Linda L. Fisk, 72, of Grand Island went to her eternal home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, with her loving family at her side.
Linda was born Dec. 10, 1947, at Norfolk, the daughter of Robert and Julie (Kralik) Renner. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She was raised on a family farm near Madison, graduating from Madison High School, Class of 1966.
On Aug. 31, 1968, she was united in marriage to Kent E. Fisk. This union was blessed with children: Angela, Amy and Kent. They made Grand Island their home.
Linda worked retail for many years, having worked for Shopko, Hancock Fabrics and Hobby Lobby. She retired due to her battle with Parkinson’s MSA. Some of her enjoyments included her flower gardens, sewing, cooking, baking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 51 years, Kent; two daughters, Angela (Steve) Hansen and their children, Lance, Erik, Justin and Heather, all of Papillion, and Amy (Tracy) Meyer and their children, Ethan, Alyssa and Austin, all of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kent S. Fisk; grandson, Steven J. Hansen; brother, Shane Renner; and an uncle, Bill Kralik.