NORTH LOUP — Lila Waller, 92, of North Loup passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home.
Funeralservices will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at North Loup United Methodist Church. The Rev. Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Loup United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the North Loup United Methodist Church or the Valley County Health System Hospice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
