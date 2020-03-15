NORTH LOUP — Lila Waller, 92, of North Loup passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home in North Loup.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at the North Loup United Methodist Church. The Rev. Bonnie Brock will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Loup United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the North Loup United Methodist Church or the Valley County Health System Hospice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Lila was born April 2, 1927, near Ord to Elva H. and Edith L. (Richardson) Goff. She was raised in the Ashton area, where she received her early education and graduated from Ashton High School in 1944.
Lila was united in marriage to Larry Robert “Bob” DeNoyer on June 1, 1947. To this union three sons were born, Gerald, James and Allen DeNoyer. Bob passed away Oct. 25, 1952. On Dec. 9, 1954, Lila married Donald D. “Don” Waller. The couple added to their family with two daughters, Janice and Judy, and a son, Larry. Mr. Waller passed away March 4, 2009.
Lila spent her entire adult life in North Loup and worked at various jobs including teaching rural school, waitressing in a café and as a clerk at Vera’s Dress Shop. She was a sales representative for Avon, Stanley and Wear Ever Products, and also worked the census.
Lila was a member of the North Loup United Methodist Church, North Loup American Legion Auxiliary, BPW, Harmony Club, NLS Pitch Club and NLW Birthday club. She was very dedicated to the North Loup Community and was involved in many capacities including Popcorn Days.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Mary DeNoyer of North Loup and Larry and Susie Waller of Ord; two daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Leroy Giffin of Kearney and Judy and James Souders of Wiley, Colo.; nine grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Dean Goff of Missouri; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Leora Lundstedt of St. Paul, Leah and Butch Lundstedt of Colorado, and Lorna and Tom Jolly of Florida, and a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Tangeman of Falls City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Larry “Bob” DeNoyer and Donald “Don” Waller; two sons, Gerald DeNoyer and James DeNoyer; a brother, Dale Goff; and a step great-grandson, Stephen Larkowski.