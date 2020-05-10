Lila Snart, 91      

ST. PAUL — Lila J. (Streeter) Snart, 91, former Doniphan resident, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Born a Nebraska prairie child to Joseph and Marjorie White Streeter on Sept. 20, 1928, Lila was the eldest daughter of 12 children.
Mom would say she grew up working hard during hard times. As a young woman she was a dark-haired beauty who considered herself to be too tall to wear high-heeled shoes. She enjoyed dancing, singing country music, bright red lipstick and adventures far beyond Nebraska’s dirt roads. Her travels took her from coast to coast — from farms to cities, desert to woodlands.
Mom was an excellent cook who welcomed any and all to her table. Her cinnamon rolls, often requested, were legendary. An avid gardener, she grew giants — grew more than needed and gave what she had. Mom’s fishing gear was kept ready to go. She never complained about baiting a hook and was known to have reeled in a couple of record breakers. She liked the hummingbird feeders full and her bonfires huge.
A courageous woman, Mom blazed her own trail, worked hard, lived life to the fullest and the best she could. She was generous. The first to extend a helping hand and remain steady. She loved family and friends dearly, cared for them and carried them unconditionally.
I recall years ago during a mother daughter spat, Mom said, “You’ll miss me when I’m gone.” Right again, Mom. I do, we all do.
She is survived by five children and six siblings.