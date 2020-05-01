DONIPHAN — Lila J. (Streeter) Snart, 91, former Doniphan resident, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Brookefield Park, St. Paul.
Lila was born Sept. 20, 1928.
Lila is survived by three sons; one daughter: four brothers: two sisters: many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.
