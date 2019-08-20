CENTRAL CITY — Levia Mae Lyons Maxson, 84, of Central City died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Central City Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home, with Pastor Curt Cooper officiating. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Levia was born on June 2, 1935, to George and Vera (Matthews) Catlett in Ansley. She grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 1953. She married Clinton Howard Lyons on Aug. 20, 1954. Levia was a lifelong Central City resident. While living in Central City, she was a cook at the Middle School for 28 years. On June 14, 2003, she married Eldon Maxson.
She was a member of the Dorcus Ladies at the First Christian Church and the Extension Club. Levia loved her flowers, gardening, crocheting and camping.
She is survived by a son, Jack and Kay Lyons of Central City; two daughters, Rhonda and Pat Aspedon of Osage Beach, Mo., and Rachel and Mark Waddington of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Levia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Jeff; three brothers, Cliff, Jim and Ted Catlett; and three sisters, Ethel Doremus, Dee Newman, and Avis Fusby.