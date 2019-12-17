Leslie W. Rouse Jr., 55, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel with a cremation to follow. Burial will be at a later date in Osborne, Kan.
Les was born Feb. 24, 1964, to Leslie Sr. and Shirley (Juncker) Rouse at Ames, Iowa. He graduated from Southeast High School in Lincoln.
He worked maintenance at the YMCA. Prior jobs included working with his Dad at Les’s Remodel & Repair, and construction and laying carpet in Lincoln. Les also loved horses and dogs.
Les is survived by his father, Les Sr.; his stepmother, Marie Rouse; a stepsister, Ann Porter; and two stepbrothers, Eric Porter and Mark Porter.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; and a sister, Ann Rouse.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.livson.com.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.