LeRoy Criss, 76

SPALDING — LeRoy E. Criss, 76 of Spalding died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Dolce-Scheef Mortuary in Spalding with the Rev. Mary Avidano officiating. Military rites will be by American Legion Post #299 and U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday at the mortuary.
He is survived by five children, Connie Bennett and her significant other, George Thompson, of Tarzana, Calif., Deborah and Bob Abramson of Kasson, Minn., Angie and Tom Langer of Spalding, Jeff and Carey Criss of Spalding, and Mellissa and Patrick Bloom of Kasson, Minn; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Roger Ostrander of Trumbull; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.