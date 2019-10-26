Leonard Stanczyk, 89

FULLERTON — Leonard P. Stanczyk, 89, of Fullerton died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Valley View Assisted Living in Fullerton, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton with military honors by Fullerton American Legion Post #151.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary service, Sunday, Oct. 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was born at the home farm near Clarks on Aug. 7, 1930, to Charles and Helen (Siemek) Stanczyk. Leonard attended country school through eighth grade at Clarks and graduated from Golden High in Golden, Colo., in 1947.
After graduation, he worked at Martin Division Aeronautics in Littleton, Colo., for four years, before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1951. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. He returned to Nebraska and took over the family farm in Clarks. He retired from farming in the Clarks and Fullerton area in 2005.
On Oct. 4, 1958, he married JoAnn Lesiak at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton. To this union, three children were born: Paul (Eileen) Stanczyk, Barb (Rusty) Newquist, and Chuck (Jennifer) Stanczyk.
Leonard was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He was also a member of the American Legion for 46 years.
“Always be humble and kind” is how Leonard lived his life. He liked gardening and pruning his rose bushes, but LOVED mowing his yard that made you feel like you were walking on carpet. He enjoyed woodworking and playing a good game of pitch. When harvest time rolled around every year, he looked forward to those special rides in the combine.
Along with his family, he is survived by eight grandchildren, Rebecca, Andrea, Miranda, Jonathan, Sydney, Jordan, Carsten, and Payton; four great-granddaughters, Aubrey, Paisley, Ansley, and Autumn; sister, Mary (Dave) Richards of Golden, Colo.; sisters-in-law: Delores (Emil) Rosno, Patty (Ed) Liss, and Kathy (Ronnie) Newquist, all of Fullerton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy (Alphonse) Shotkoske and Clara (Leonard) Prososki; and brothers, Raymond Stanczyk and Alvin Stanczyk.
We will all miss Leonard’s good-natured attitude and his special little grin. He was truly a “gentle” man.