Leonard Schwieger, 89

Leonard L. Schwieger, 89, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Service and celebration of Leonard’s life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Leonard was born Nov. 22, 1930, in Grand Island, the son of Walter and Emma (Knuth) Schwieger. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island, attending Lincoln Elementary and Walnut Junior High and graduating from Grand Island Senior High.
On Aug. 25, 1952, Leonard married Naomi Wiley. They made their home in Grand Island. Over the years Leonard was employed by Pepsi, Roberts Dairy and Island Land Handlers as a heavy equipment operator.
Leonard was a very active member of the Platt Duetsche and loved to socialize. A favorite pastime was tinkering with his ’53 Ford truck and, in general, just being in his garage. He was a great handyman, able to fix anything. Leonard enjoyed traveling and, above all, enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids.
Those who cherish his memory include his daughter-in-law, Deb Schwieger; sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Patty Schwieger of Omaha and Marty and Kellee Schwieger of Grand Island; seven grandchildren, Erik, Derek, Emily, SaraAnn, Stephanee, Evan and Taylor; and a great-granddaughter, Sara Lynn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi, in 1993; his parents; a son, Tony; and two brothers, Melvin and Gaylen.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.