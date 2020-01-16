RAVENNA — Leonard L. Lemburg, 76, of Ravenna, formerly of Nysted, died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz-Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Jim Garfield will be officiating. Interment will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Leonard was born on Dec. 28, 1943, to Charley and Phyllis (Beyersdorf) Lemburg in Dannebrog. Leonard grew up and attended school in the Nysted area. He entered the U.S. Army in 1968, and was honorably discharged in 1974.
He was united in marriage to Jacqueline K. Petersen in 1973. They had two children, Marcia and Connie. The couple later divorced. Leonard worked as a TV repairman and was an amazing “handyman.” He enjoyed restoring old cars, especially “model T’s.” Collecting antique radios and fixing them up was a favorite hobby that kept him busy. He also enjoyed going to auction sales, swap meets and flea markets. He was also employed by the County Roads Department as a maintainer operator. He enjoyed traveling to surrounding states as well as camping and riding his Harley. He had the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C., where he met Barbara Bush. He enjoyed watching old westerns, sci-fi, and army shows.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters and son-in-law, Marcia Lemburg of Lincoln and Connie and Matt Brewster of Lincoln; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene and Barb Lemburg of Aurora and Jerry and Kris Lemburg of Wood River; former wife, Jackie Gawrych of St. Paul; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron; and niece, Kathy.