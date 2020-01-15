RAVENNA — Leonard L. Lemburg, 76, of Ravenna, formerly of Nysted, died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Jim Garfield will be officiating. Interment will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery near Boelus.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
More details will follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Leonard Lemburg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.