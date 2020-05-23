Leonard Boguslaw Sr., 91

Leonard M. Boguslaw Sr., 91, of Grand Island went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Brian Pielstick will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army and United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be an hour before services at the funeral home. Following safety measures issued by the CDC, masks will be worn and congregation will be spread out in the chapel. Livestreaming of the service will be available at All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island, on Facebook beginning 15 minutes before services. Memorials are suggested to Harvest Time Baptist Church.
Leonard was born Oct. 16, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., the oldest son of Peter and Anna (Sweedock) Boguslaw. He was raised on a farm in Pennsylvania. His career in the United States military included serving in the Army, 1st Division 26th Infantry Headquarters, from 1946 to 1948 and then serving in the Air Force, 81st Fighter Wing, from 1950 to 1953.
On Feb. 28, 1951, Leonard was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Schleichardt. The couple lived in Cairo for 27 years before making Grand Island their home. Leonard was employed by New Holland, retiring following 24 years of service.
He and his wife were charter members of Harvest Time Baptist Church, and Leonard was a member of the VFW. He enjoyed Husker sports, horse racing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children and their spouses, Leonard Jr. and Ruby Boguslaw of Grand Island, David and Medea Boguslaw of Cameron, Mo., and Kathy and Michael Evans of Grand Island; his grandchildren, Danielle and Dillon, Mike Jr., Jamie, Davey and Jami, Kyle, Danae and Ace, JoNell and Jesse, Madalyn, Torren and Alexsandra, Tyler and Becca; his great-grandchildren, Anthony, Alyssia, Berlyn, Nolan, Kyren, Londyn, Draven, Graysen, Frankie, Atlas, Silas, Elum and Bailor; two brothers, Frank and Walter; and three sisters, Helen, Agnes and Marie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, on Jan. 8, 2019; his parents; a sister, Anna; and a brother, Raymond.