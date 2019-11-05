Leona Verley, 85

ST. PAUL — Leona A. Verley, 85, of St. Paul died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Hastings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and Matthew Koperski will be presiding. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m.. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Leona was born Jan. 1, 1934, in Farwell. She received her education and graduated from Farwell High School. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Verley on Sept. 5, 1955, in Farwell. The couple enjoyed taking trips together, polka dancing, and spending time with their family. Leona’s hobbies included cooking, baking, going to garage sales, junk jaunting and playing cards. She also enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Marvin Caudill of Wolbach; her grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica and Clint Jarman of Wolbach, Seth and Jessica Christensen of Hastings, Samantha Wize of Polk, Kaycee and Anthony McClay of St. Paul, Jacob and Kourtney Verley of Hastings, Robert and Jessica Verley of Grand Island, Justin and Rachael Verley of Grand Island: 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Leonard Koperski of Farwell and Frank and Sharon Koperski of Farwell; three sisters-in-law, Viola Koperski of Dannebrog, Gladyce Koperski of Cairo and Dorothy Koperski of Dannebrog; and many nieces and nephews.
Leona was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Vernie; her husband, Robert; a son, Ron; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Paul, Stan, Ed, and Harry and Marcella; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Cecelia Koperski, Rose and Leonard Jasnoch, Catherine and Ray Miller, and Bertha and Leo Kuszak; five brothers-in-law, Stan, Forrest, Jerry, Bill and Russel; three sisters-in-law, Betty, Mona and Vivian; and a granddaughter, Alicia Christensen.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengrenway.com