Leon Neemeyer, 77

YORK — Leon Herman Neemeyer, 77, of York, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at York.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in York. Inurnment with military honors will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Peace Cemetery in Belgrade.
The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Metz Mortuary. in York. Cremation has taken place and no other visitation is planned. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Leon was born March 29, 1942, to Otto Herman and Caroline (Bokelman) Neemeyer at Belgrade. He was united in marriage to Norma Svitak on Sept. 6, 1964, at Central City. Leon served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was a life-long farmer, a member of Faith Lutheran Church in York, and a former member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belgrade.
Leon enjoyed and attended Husker football games, being a season ticket holder since 1973. Leon took pride in his lawn and liked to deer and pheasant hunt. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Norma of York, a son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Shelley Neemeyer of Hastings; a daughter and son-in-law, Sheri and Mike Hahn of Utica; four grandchildren, Rebecca Neemeyer, Tyler Neemeyer, Caroline Hahn and Nolan Hahn; a great-grandson, Johnathan Neemeyer; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and brothers- and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marsella.
