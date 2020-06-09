SYRACUSE — Leo David Lee, 92, formerly of Grand Island died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Syracuse Area Health.
According to his wishes, David was cremated and there will be no service. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
David was born on Dec. 14, 1927, in Grand Island, the son of Albert P. and Hazel C. (Stoll) Lee. He grew up in Grand Island and was educated in the Grand Island Public Schools.
He entered the United States Navy in 1945, serving during World War II in the Philippines, and attained the rank of fireman first class. David was honorably discharged in 1946. He served in the Naval Reserve for 25 years, retiring with the rank of chief petty officer in 1987.
On June 3, 1950, David was united in marriage to Doris Olson in Aberdeen, S.D. In 1951, the couple moved to Grand Island. David was employed at Hornady Manufacturing and retired in 1988 as a toolmaker after 35 years.
David was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church since 1955, Masonic Lodge, Worshipful Master of Ashlar Lodge #33 A.F. & A.M. in 1964 in Grand Island, American Legion Post #53, VFW #1347 in Grand Island, Platt-Deutsche, a life member of the National Rifle Association, past secretary of the Grand Island Rifle Club, and Fleet Reserve Association, Branch #276, in Omaha. His hobbies included international travel and exploration, history and computers.
Survivors include children, Victoria (Michael) Berghuis of Saugatuck, Mich., Cynthia (Kendall) Sandell of Syracuse, Robert T. Lee of Lincoln; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris in 1982; brothers, Robert E. and LaVern G. Lee; sisters, Shirley Phelps and Betty Stewart; and granddaughter, Anna Lee.