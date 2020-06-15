CENTRAL CITY — Leland J. Greving, 87, of Central City, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Litzenberg Long Term Care Center in Central City, being released from the clutches of dementia.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City with Rev. Zeke Pipher officiating. Visitation will be held on 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be held in the Central City Cemetery.
As an alternative to attending the funeral service at the church, it will be livestreamed on the Heartland EFC YouTube site.
Leland Greving was born July 17, 1932, to Garried H. and Josie (Erickson) Greving in Prairie View, Kan. He was the youngest of four children. He attended Rock Island Country School through fourth grade and completed his education at Prairie View High School, graduating with the class of 1950.
On Sept. 11, 1932, Leland was baptized into the Christian faith. On April 17, 1949, Leland made his public profession of faith in Christ and joined the Prairie View Reformed Church of America.
Leland proudly served his country from October 1952 through 1954 with the Seventh Division of the United States Army. Sixteen of these months were spent in Korea. He ended his time in the service as a military police officer.
He then returned home to farm. Leland married Shirley Jean Howe (his “jewel” from Jewell County, Kansas) on Oct. 20, 1956, at the Burr Oak Methodist Church. Four children blessed their home: Gregory James, Garry Jay, Ann Jeanine and Jennifer Jo.
Seeking land to farm, Leland and Shirley moved to Chapman in February 1958. In November 1962, they moved to the home place closer to Chapman where they raised their family. In 1984, they moved to Central City.
The couple worshiped with their neighbors as members of the Archer Zion United Methodist Church for 50 years. His faith was strong and he served his church in many offices. In 2006, they began regularly attending services at the Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City and became members in 2008.
Leland’s faith, family, friends and farming were his life. He was a kind, loving and devoted husband and father. Leland knew no stranger. His contagious laugh was his trademark. He always treasured coffee time with family and friends.
After retirement he enjoyed woodworking. It was with great pleasure that he made items for his family and friends from native walnut wood harvested from the home place.
In 1992, Leland and Shirley connected with Mabel’s Mexican Mission Team in Nuevo Progresso, Mexico, helping to build many one room homes for the poorest of poor across the border. In 2000, they began spending winters in Alamo, Texas, where they could continue doing mission work. The couple enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada, and especially Holland, from where Leland’s four grandparents immigrated.
Leland served on the Soil Conservation Board, the Natural Resources District Board, and the Merrick County Board of Supervisors from 1980 to 1994. He was a member of the American Legion Post 6 and a life member of the FFA Alumni Association.
Those left to cherish Leland’s memory are his wife of 63 years, Shirley, of Central City; his brother, Wayne (Dee) of Pella, Iowa; his children Greg (Betty) Smith of Grand Island, Garry (Vicki) of Chapman, Ann (Kevin Brown) of Chapman, and Jennifer (Steve Pauly) of Doniphan; 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews — all of whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Ila and her husband, Dick DeWitt; sister Marjorie and her husband Paul Tanis; and sister-in-law, Twyla Boyles, and her husband, Delmar.