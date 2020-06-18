Leland J. Greving, 87, of Central City, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Litzenberg Long Term Care Center in Central City, being released from the clutches of dementia.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Central City, with the Rev. Zeke Pipher officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will be held at the Central City Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Heartland Evangelical Free Church and the Alzheimer’s Association.
