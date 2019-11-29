POLK — Leanne M. Lind, 53, of Polk, died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Polk with Pastor Jim Garfield officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Polk. Interment will be held at the Swede Plain Cemetery near Polk.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Leanne was born on Feb. 4, 1966, in Central City to Wallace and Thelma (Rystrom) Lind. She grew up in Polk and graduated from Polk High School in 1984. She then attended Platte Community College in Columbus and then York College where she obtained a nursing degree. Leanne worked at Howard Holland Physical Therapy in Aurora.
She had pancreas transplants in 1993 and 1999. Leanne wasn’t able to work after that due to her health. In 2011, Leanne had a kidney transplant.
Leanne attended Swede Plain and then the Methodist Church in Polk. She participated in the Transplant Olympics every 4 years. She loved to clip coupons and watch the cooking channel even though, due to her health, she was unable to cook. Her cats were very important to her. She was also an avid Husker fan.
She is survived by one brother, Loren and Deb Lind of Polk; one aunt, Marilyn Donelson of Neuman Grove; and several cousins.
Leanne was preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Thelma Lind; and grandparents, Harvey and Alvena Lind and Lester and Hazel Rystrom.