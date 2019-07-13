Lawrence Rolofson, Jr., 93

CAIRO — Lawrence Owen Rolofson, Jr., 93, of Cairo died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Cairo with Pastor Jack Boling officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with a Masonic service starting at 6. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Masonic Home Special Care Unit or the First Baptist Church of Cairo. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Lawrence was born on Sept. 5, 1925, on the family farm in rural Hall County to Lawrence “Owen” and Nathalie (Mieth) Rolofson. He grew up on the family farm and received his education from Rural School District #48 “Bluff Center” through eighth grade, and graduated from Cairo High School in 1942. He then received an agricultural deferment from the draft in World War II and continued farming.
He was united in marriage to Iona Runge on Aug. 21, 1955, in Cairo, and then the couple made their home on the family farm.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cairo and served as treasurer for about 40 years as well as on the Board of Deacons most of those years. He also spent time on maintenance and construction of a new building. He was on the township board, the elections board of Cameron Township, served three terms on the District #48 School Board and two terms on the Centura School Board, a member of the Cairo Lodge #324 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, Past Master and was active in Degree Work in the Lodge. He enjoyed refinishing furniture, woodworking, reading and listening to classical music.
He is survived in death by two daughters, Kay Rolofson of Shawnee, Kan., and Gala (Glen) Wurdeman of Gaithersburg, Md.; grandchildren, Anna Wurdeman, David (Shaina) Wurdeman and Andrew (Lauren) Wurdeman; great-grandchild, Joseph Wurdeman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Iona in 2016; two infant brothers; brother, Rollin; and great-grandson, Benjamin.