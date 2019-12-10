KEARNEY — Lawrence R. “Larry” Revoir, 72, of Kearney, formerly of Grand Island, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. James R. Golka will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 11, at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 6 p.m. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with military honors rendered by the North Platte Honor Guard.
